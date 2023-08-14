Broadway lyricist Lee Adams (“Bye Bye Birdie”) is 99. College Football Hall of Famer John Brodie is 88. Singer Dash Crofts is 85. Country singer Connie Smith is 82. Comedian-actor Steve Martin is 78. Movie director Wim Wenders is 78. Actor Antonio Fargas is 77. Singer-musician Larry Graham is 77. Actor Susan Saint James is 77. Author Danielle Steel is 76. Rock singer-musician Terry Adams (NRBQ) is 75. “Far Side” cartoonist Gary Larson is 73. Actor Carl Lumbly is 72. Olympic gold medal swimmer Debbie Meyer is 71. Actor Jackee Harry is 67. Actor Marcia Gay Harden is 64. Basketball Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson is 64. Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., is 64. Singer Sarah Brightman is 63. Actor Susan Olsen is 62. Actor-turned-fashion/interior designer Cristi Conaway is 59. Rock musician Keith Howland (Chicago) is 59. Actor Halle Berry is 57. Actor Ben Bass is 55. Actor Catherine Bell is 55. Rock musician Kevin Cadogan is 53. Actor Scott Michael Campbell is 52. Actor Christopher Gorham is 49. Actor Mila Kunis is 40. Actor Lamorne Morris is 40. TV personality Spencer Pratt is 40. Former NFL player Tim Tebow is 36. Actor Marsai Martin is 19.
