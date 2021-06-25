Series: ARCA
Race: Anywhere Is Possible 200
Track: Pocono Raceway (oval, 2.5 miles)
Schedule: Today, race, 6 p.m., FS1
--
Series: NASCAR truck
Race: CRC Brakleen 150
Track: Pocono Raceway (oval, 2.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, noon, FS1.
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Pocono Organics CBD 325 and Pocono Mountains 350
Track: Pocono Raceway (oval, 2.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 3 p.m., NBCSN; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
--
Series: Superstar Racing Experience
Track: Eldora Speedway (dirt track, 1/2 mile)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 8 p.m., CBS
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Pocono Green 225
Track: Pocono Raceway (oval, 2.5 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, noon, NBCSN
--
Series: IMSA
Race: Six Hours of the Glen
Track: Watkins Glen International (road course, 3.4 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 7 p.m., NBCSN
