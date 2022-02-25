Milton, PA (17847)

Today

A wintry mix this morning will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. High 42F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.