Singer-guitarist Mike Pender of The Searchers is 82. Movie producer-director George Miller (“Mad Max”) is 78. Actor Hattie Winston (“Becker”) is 78. Singer Jennifer Warnes is 76. Actor-director Tim Kazurinsky (“Police Academy” films) is 73. Musician Robyn Hitchcock is 70. Actor Robert Gossett (“Major Crimes,” “The Closer”) is 69. Guitarist John Lilley of The Hooters is 69. Actor Miranda Richardson is 65. Actor Mary Page Keller (“Ryan’s Hope,” “Another World”) is 62. Actor Laura Harring (“Mulholland Drive,” ″Gossip Girl”) is 59. Drummer Duncan Phillips of Newsboys is 59. Rapper-actor Tone Loc is 57. Actor Julie Bowen (“Modern Family”) is 53. Singer Brett Warren of The Warren Brothers is 52. Actor David Faustino (“Married...With Children”) is 49. Gospel singer Jason Crabb is 46. Singer Ronan Keating of Boyzone is 46. Rapper Lil’ Flip is 42. Actor Jessica Biel is 41. Guitarist Joe “Blower” Garvey of Hinder is 39. Singer Camila Cabello is 26. Actor Thomas Barbusca (“The Mick”) is 20. Actor Reylynn Caster (TV’s “Me, Myself and I”) is 20.

