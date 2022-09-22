Dancer/choreographer/singer Toni Basil is 79. Actor Paul Le Mat is 77. Musician King Sunny Adé is 76. Capt. Mark Phillips is 74. Rock singer David Coverdale (Deep Purple, Whitesnake) is 71. Actor Shari Belafonte is 68. Singer Debby Boone is 66. Country singer June Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 66. Singer Nick Cave is 65. Rock singer Johnette Napolitano is 65. Actor Lynn Herring is 65. Classical crossover singer Andrea Bocelli is 64. Singer-musician Joan Jett is 64. Actor Scott Baio is 62. Actor Catherine Oxenberg is 61. Actor Bonnie Hunt is 61. Actor Rob Stone is 60. Actor Dan Bucatinsky (TV: “24: Legacy”) is 57. Musician Matt Sharp is 53. Rock musician Dave Hernandez is 52. Rapper Mystikal is 52. R&B singer Big Rube (Society of Soul) is 51. Actor James Hillier (TV: “The Crown”) is 49. Actor Mireille Enos is 47. Actor Daniella Alonso is 44. Actor Michael Graziadei is 43. Actor Ashley Eckstein is 41. Actor Katie Lowes is 40. Rock musician Will Farquarson (Bastille) is 39. Actor Tatiana Maslany is 37. Actor Ukweli Roach (TV: “Blindspot”) is 36. Actor Tom Felton is 35. Actor Teyonah Parris is 35. Actor Juliette Goglia is 27. Actor Dalya Knapp is 12.
