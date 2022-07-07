Lewisburg slates Music in the Park
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Arts Council will hold Music in the Park at 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 10, in Hufnagle Park, Lewisburg.
Performers are slated to include Blue River Soul featuring Karen Meeks, Van Wagner and the Chillisquaque Brass Band, Jerusalem, Lawson and Disorder, and the Taylor Fleming Trio.
For more information, visit LewisburgArtsCouncil.com.
Sheryl Crow to perform at Spyglass Ridge Winery
SUNBURY — Sheryl Crow will perform Saturday, July 16, at Spyglass Ridge Winery, 105 Carroll Road, Sunbury. Gates open at 5 p.m. The outdoor concert will be held rain or shine.
The concert is open to all ages, however attendees must be 21 or older and have a valid photo ID to enter wine and beer tents.
Crow is a nine-time Grammy Award recipient. Her first nine studio albums have sold 35 million copies worldwide. Seven of were charted in the top 10, and five were certified for Multi-Platinum sales. In addition to such No. 1 hits as “All I Wanna Do,” “Soak Up the Sun” and “The First Cut Is the Deepest,” Crow has lofted 40 singles into the Billboard Hot 100, Adult Top 40, Adult Contemporary, Mainstream Top 40 and Hot Country Songs charts.
To purchase tickets, visit https://www.spyglassridgewinery.com/concerts.
Princess Pageant accepting applications
MILTON — The 2022 Little/Jr. Miss Princess Pageant, to be held as part of Milton’s September Harvest Festival, is accepting contestant applications.
Candidates must by a resident in the Milton Area School District, and reach the designated participation age by July 1. For Little Miss/Junior Miss, 4 through 6. For Junior Miss, 9 through 11.
Contestants will be judged in three categories: Introduction, talent and question/answer. Applicants must submit an 8x10 color headshot, with no others visible in the photo. Registration is free and applications will be accepted until June 25.
Entry forms can be requested by contacting tmitch@csiu.org, and returned to either the Milton Harvest Festival, P.O. Box 105, Milton, PA 17847, or Tia Mitch, 1232 Leiser Road, New Columbia, PA 17844.
