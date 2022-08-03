Lewisburg Music in the Park continues
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Arts Council will hold Music in the Park at 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 10, in Hufnagle Park, Lewisburg.
Performers are slated to include Central Penn Wind Band, Blue River Soul featuring Karen Meeks, Van Wagner and the Chillisquaque Brass Band, Jerusalem, Lawson and Disorder, and the Taylor Fleming Trio.
For more information, visit LewisburgArtsCouncil.com.
Susquehanna Valley Chorale announces concert season
LEWISBURG — The Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC) has announced its 2022-2023 concert season of four performances.
The SVC’s 2022-2023 season opens with the world premiere of a new commission called LOVE, written by SVC Music Director and Conductor William Payn. It will debut Sunday, Oct. 23, at Zion Lutheran Church, 15 S. 5th St., Sunbury. This work features settings of poetry about love and human connection. Two audience favorite soloists will be featured: Soprano Lynn Eustis and baritone Daniel Teadt.
The SVC will once again continue its holiday performance, Candlelight Christmas, on Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury. Candlelight Christmas, with special guest the Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC), follows the 100-year-old tradition of Nine Lessons and Carols, originated at King’s College, Cambridge. This concert is consistently a standing room only success.
Then, the chorale presents The Times They Are A-Changin’, a Dylan Oratorio, which was originally scheduled pre-pandemic. The performance will take place Sunday, March 26, at Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St., Mifflinburg. The piece premiered in 2018 and features the music of Bob Dylan with a twist, the chorale will also be accompanied by a chamber ensemble. The event will feature a very silent auction of Dylan-related items.
The season wraps up with the Pops Concert, featuring the music of Cole Porter on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13, at Weber Auditorium, on the campus of Susquehanna University, 514 University Ave., Selinsgrove. The performance will feature cherished music from a bygone era. This prolific composer made his mark writing scores for Broadway and Hollywood. This annual season closer is frequently one of SVC’s most popular each year with a different theme and surprises, but always showcasing some extremely talented SVC members.
A season subscription consists of four “freestyle” tickets that can be used at any SVC concert in any combination. Youth under the age of 12 are always free.
New singers are welcomed twice every season through auditions with Payn. Regular auditions will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 30 or Tuesday, Sept. 6, by appointment only, at First Baptist Church, 51 S. 3rd St., Lewisburg.
All singers must show proof of COVID vaccination. See link for more details, including a mock audition video: www.svcmusic.org/singer-info/auditions/
Those considering an audition, but still unsure, are welcome to join the SVC at 7 p.m. Aug. 30 for the first rehearsal of the season and audition the following week if interested. This allows prospective singers to experience a typical SVC rehearsal before committing to auditioning. Adult singers can also find samples of suggested selections for each vocal part on that webpage.
Youth singers, in grades 3 up to and including grade 12, are welcome to audition for the Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC). Auditions will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Rd., Lewisburg. The first youth rehearsal will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the same location.
Appointments are required for both adult and youth auditions. To schedule an audition, contact Coleen Renshaw at 570-765-0637 or coleenrenshaw@gmail.com.
For more information about the SVC and SVYC, visit www.SVCMusic.org.
