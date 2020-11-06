OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP — PennDOT recently announced planned passing lane closures from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9 to Wednesday, Nov. 11 of the passing lanes of Route 15 north between the Foy Avenue and Hepburnville exits, Old Lycoming Township, Lycoming County.
From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, Friday, Nov. 13 and Monday, Nov. 16, the passing lanes of Rout 15 south will be closed from Hepburnville to Foy Avenue.
Crews will be cleaning jersey barriers at those times, weather permitting.
