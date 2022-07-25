Folk-pop singer-musician Bruce Woodley (The Seekers) is 80. Rock musician Jim McCarty (The Yardbirds) is 79. Rock musician Verdine White (Earth, Wind & Fire) is 71. Singer-musician Jem Finer (The Pogues) is 67. Model-actor Iman is 67. Cartoonist Ray Billingsley (“Curtis”) is 65. Rock musician Thurston Moore (Sonic Youth) is 64. Celebrity chef/TV personality Geoffrey Zakarian is 63. Actor-singer Bobbie Eakes is 61. Actor Katherine Kelly Lang is 61. Actor Illeana Douglas is 57. Country singer Marty Brown is 57. Actor Matt LeBlanc is 55. Actor Wendy Raquel Robinson is 55. Rock musician Paavo Lotjonen (Apocalyptica) is 54. Actor D.B. Woodside is 53. Actor Miriam Shor is 51. Actor David Denman is 49. Actor Jay R. Ferguson is 48. Actor James Lafferty is 37. Actor Shantel VanSanten is 37. Actor Michael Welch is 35. Actor Linsey Godfrey is 34. Classical singer Faryl Smith is 27. Actor Mason Cook is 22. Actor Meg Donnelly (TV: “American Housewife”) is 21. Actor Pierce Gagnon is 17.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Pirates visit the Cubs to begin 2-game series
- Phillies host the Braves on home losing streak
- Chinatown fears community, business loss in 76ers arena plan
- Law and Order Monday
- Today in history
- Celebrity birthdays
- Legal dispute over Geisinger's vaccinate-or-test policy continues
- Government: Kraynak acted 'knowingly or intentionally'
Most Popular
Articles
- Decorated veteran killed in accident honored for service to state and country
- Robert B. Swope Jr.
- Crystal J. Buck
- Thunder on the Hill showcases the best of drum and bugle corps
- Robert J. Sheatler
- An honorable task
- Mifflinburg Majors ready to take that next step
- Security a top priority for incoming superintendent
- Camp Electric provides window into entertainment industry
- Area wrestling duo secure All-America honors at Junior Nationals
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.