Evangelical Community Hospital welcomes new physicians
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital recently welcomed Dr. Greg Enders, gastroenterologist, Dr. Aaron Feaster, general surgeon and Dr. Anthony Lebario, MD, interventional pain medicine physician to the staff.
Enders began at Gastroenterology of Evangelical in early November and specializes in diseases and treatment of the stomach, esophagus, intestines. and liver. Dr. Enders received an undergraduate degree in Biology from Harvard College, a philosophy degree in genetics from the University of California at San Francisco, where he also earned a medical doctor’s degree.
Feaster began serving as a general surgeon in November. He received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed a general surgery residency at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. and previously received a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in neuroscience from Pennsylvania State University.
Lebario, who also began in early November, specializes in the causes and treatment of chronic pain. He received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Ottawa University (Kan) and Doctor of Medicine Degree from The Ohio State University College of Medicine.
Susquehanna Community Bank
NORTHUMBERLAND — Eugene W. Morrison has joined Susquehanna Community Bank as a commercial relationship manager.
Morrison comes to the bank with a 32-year history of banking experience in the Columbia and Montour county region. Originally from the Schuylkill County region, he attended Bloomsburg University and graduated with top honors from the Pennsylvania Bankers Association School of Commercial Lending.
Morrison will be headquartered in the Northumberland office, at 397 Point Township Drive, and will be concentrating his efforts in the Columbia and Montour region for lending.
He lives in Berwick, where he is active with the Columbia County Industrial Development Authority as treasurer. Past service includes work at both the Columbia County United Way and the Columbia Montour Boy Scouts.
Mifflinburg Bancorp
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Bancorp Inc. has announced that the company’s board of directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of 66-cents per share.
The semi-annual dividend is payable on Dec. 30. The dividend will be paid on all shares of record on Dec. 15. The total cash dividend payout of $1.31 for 2021 represents a 4.8% increase over 2020.
