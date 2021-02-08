PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man was shot and injured at a northeast Philadelphia shopping mall over the weekend, police said.
Police said the 21-year-old man was shot in the neck shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Philadelphia Mills mall, formerly known as the Franklin Mills Mall.
He was taken to Aria Jefferson Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.
Police said no one was arrested and a weapon wasn’t recovered. It wasn’t immediately clear where in the mall the shooting occurred.
WPVI-TV reported that police cordoned off an entrance to the mall.
A mall security official referred questions to the mall manager, who declined comment and referred inquiries to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.