The Amish Cook’s Gloria Yoder is taking a week or two off following an accident. Everyone is well and we are to tell you she will return soon. Until then, enjoy one of her seasonal favorites.
Gloria’s Pumpkin Pie
2 eggs, beaten
1 cup brown sugar
1 rounded tablespoon flour
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 cup milk
3 /4 cup cream
1 cup pumpkin
Instructions
Mix sugar and flour together and blend in eggs.
Add remaining ingredients and pour into unbaked pie crust.
Bake at 400 for 10 minutes and then reduce temperature to to 350 and bake an additional 45 minutes until set.
