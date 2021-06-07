Georgia L. Boyer
Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 7, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St., Milton, followed by the funeral at 11.
Susan R. Keifer
Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, at Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where a memorial service will begin at 11.
Randolph R. Follmer
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at the Shultz Pavilion, 351 Reed Road, Danville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.