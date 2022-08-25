Trains run each weekend
DANVILLE — The Saturday Trains program, now in its 18th year, is open 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday at Danville’s Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, located at the corner of Pine and East Market streets.
Free pediatric safety masks are available for children.
Washingtonville Volunteer Fire Company Festival
WASHINGTONVILLE — The Washingtonville Volunteer Fire Company recently announced a two-day festival to start at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 and 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 on fire company property, 121 Strawberry Ridge Road, Danville.
Food, games, a silent auction and raffles will be featured along with a Saturday night chicken dinner.
Friday’s entertainment will be from RATL while Smooth Country will perform on Saturday.
Train meet Sunday
ALLENWOOD — The 46th annual Central PA Train Meet will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Warrior Run Area Fire Department Social Hall, Allenwood.
The meet will feature buying and selling of scale model trains, and model train supplies.
For more information, contact Mark at 717-343-7182 or irwinwefer@msn.com.
Open house
MILTON — The Milton Adult Community Center will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 219 Filbert St., Milton.
The event, for ages 55 and older, will include bingo, free pizza and ice cream and entertainment by the singing mailman from 1 to 2 p.m.
Senior Centers closed for Labor Day
LEWISBURG — The Union-Snyder Agency on Aging, Inc. office and all of its Senior Centers will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, to observe the Labor Day holiday.
To report situations of elder abuse, call 570-524-2100, 570-374-5558 or 800-533-1050 and listen for instructions.
Lewisburg Borough offices closed for holiday
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Borough Office and Public Works Department will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, to observe the Labor Day Holiday.
Refuse normally picked up on Monday will be picked up Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
Refuse normally picked up on Tuesday will be picked up Wednesday, Sept. 7, along with refuse normally picked up on Wednesday.
