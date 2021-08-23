PennDOT
MONTOURSVILLE — Nicole Marcyan has been named PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Month for August.
Marcyan recently accepted a promotion as the automated permit routing analysis system
(APRAS) coordinator for District 3. As the APRAS coordinator, she is responsible to control the quality and efficiency of the Hauling Permits Program activities within the district. This includes comprehensive application reviews, independently addressing applicant/permittee questions that arise, understand, interpret and explain Federal and State laws, and serves as the district’s principal point of contact for the super load review team.
In addition to taking on this new role, Marcyan has continued to support the Design Unit in her former administrative role as a clerk typist, as well as acquiring the additional duties to support the Permit’s Unit in the administrative role as a clerk typist until a replacement for the retiring incumbent can be hired.
Marcyan, a 16-year PennDOT employee, lives in Hughesville with her daughters Caitlin and Ava. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her children, gardening and cooking.
Susquehanna University
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has named Frances “Francy” Magee vice president for student life and dean of students following a nationwide search. She will join Susquehanna on Aug. 23.
As a member of the senior leadership team, Magee will provide vision and leadership for the Division of Student Life and related programs that aim to create transformative learning experiences that inspire students to become their best selves. As the senior advocate for Susquehanna’s students, she will work to maintain and expand a student-centered, outcomes-oriented environment in Student Life and across campus while ensuring an equitable and inclusive community for all students and staff.
Magee comes to Susquehanna from Clark University, Worcester, Mass., where she served as associate provost and dean of students. At Clark, Magee led the Division of Student Affairs, which included oversight similar to the position she will occupy at Susquehanna. She was a key leader in developing Clark’s COVID-19 response, as well as general campus safety and compliance, bias incident response, and pre- and post-critical incident communications. She also oversaw institution-wide summer enrollment efforts to mitigate melt of deposited undergraduates and co-led the Clark’s Strategic Enrollment Management Committee to improve institutional retention and persistence.
Other work experience comes from Middlebury College, Columbia University, and New York Institute of Technology. Magee earned her Doctor of Education degree from Teachers College, Columbia University, and her Master of Education degree from the University of Virginia. She earned her undergraduate degree from Randolph-Macon Woman’s College.
Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG — Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania recently welcomed six new members to the following GSHPA Committees: Board Development, Fund Development, Property, and Strategic Planning.
The new members are:
Liz DiLullo Brown, Strategic Planning Committee. A Union County resident, she was named Little League senior vice president and chief marketing officer in November 2018. She joined Little League International in 2009 and since then has been leading the Marketing and Communication departments. She and her husband reside in Lewisburg with their two children.
Cody Cogan, Property Committee. A Centre County resident, Cogan is the managing principal and co-founder of Endeavor Professional Services.
Liz Dellinger, Fund Development Committee. A York County resident, she is the director of Treasury Management at Traditions Bank.
Sarah Doyle, Property Committee. A York County resident, she is an attorney with Stock and Leader Attorneys at Law
Tena Maurer, Board Development Committee. A Schuylkill County resident, she is the associate vice president for Human Resources at Bloomsburg University.
Ami Zumkhawala-Cook, Strategic Planning Committee. A Cumberland County resident, she serves as the director of operations and program development at the Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.
Geisinger
SUNBURY — A new Geisinger ConvenientCare, available for walk-in care, recently opened at 1151 N. Fourth St., in the Sunbury Plaza. It accompanies the relocated Geisinger Primary Care Sunbury Clinic, and marks a $3.6 million investment.
Staffed by advanced practitioners, the walk-in clinic provides care for anyone age 1 and older. ConvenientCare clinics are the best place to go for minor health issues that can be resolved in a single visit, including cold and flu symptoms, allergies, earaches, tick removal, sprains and minor cuts. Geisinger ConvenientCare Sunbury is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends.
UPMC
WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC has expanded pediatric specialty care services in north central Pennsylvania by offering virtual appointments with pediatric specialists from UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Providers caring for pediatric patients in the north central region can coordinate a virtual telemedicine consultation for their patient with a UPMC Children’s specialist in Pittsburgh.
This builds on the recent pediatric emergency care expansion where providers can consult with board-certified pediatric emergency medicine physicians at UPMC Children’s via emergency department-to-emergency department real-time virtual telemedicine consultations—24 hours a day, every day of the year.
