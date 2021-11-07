HERSHEY — Did anyone say dynasty?
Lewisburg’s boys cross country team won its third straight PIAA Class 2A title Saturday at the Parkview Cross Country Course in history, cementing itself atop the impressive roster of Green Dragons’ champions as the lone to have captured three-straight state titles. Lewisburg became just the third PIAA team to win three straight 2A titles as well.
The Dragons tallied 87 points to outpace Grove City, which came in with 107 points.
Jacob Hess, a senior, finished third to pace the Dragons followed by brothers Thomas, a junior, and Jonathan, a freshman. Bryce Ryder, Conner Murray, Kieran Murray and Liam Shabahang rounded out the team scoring.
On the girls side, Warrior Run’s Sage Dunkleberger was 39th to pace area finishers while the Lewisburg girls (Maggie Daly, Alanna Jacob, Olivia Beattie, Grace Evans, Kyra Binney, Samantha Wakeman and Jenna Binney) finished ninth in the team race.
District 4 also had a top-10 finisher in Kate Moncavage, of Southern Columbia, who finished seventh in the Class A race. Danville’s Rory Lieberman finished fifth in the Class 2A boys race and Hughesville’s boys team won the Class A title.
For complete coverage, see sports in today’s edition. More on the history-making Lewisburg boys cross country team, and the state meet in general, will be featured in Tuesday’s print edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.