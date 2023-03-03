Friday, March 3
• Take-out fish dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., St. Joseph Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road, Milton. ($)
• “Chicago,” 7 p.m., Milton Area High School auditorium, Mahoning Street, Milton. ($)
• “Guys and Dolls,” 7 p.m., Lewisburg Area High School auditorium, Lewisburg. ($)
Saturday, March 4
• First Saturday Bird Walk, 9 a.m., Faylor Lake, Beaver Springs. sevenmountainsaudubon.org.
• Walk on the Wild Side with T&D’s Cats of the World, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. Recommended for children ages 3 to 8 and their families. https://bit.ly/3DVkUtU. ($)(R)
• Teen Readers Club, noon to 1 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
• Sewing Saturday: Cross Stitch Keepsake Jars, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• “Chicago,” 1 and 7 p.m., Milton Area High School auditorium, Mahoning Street, Milton. ($)
• “Guys and Dolls,” 2 and 7 p.m., Lewisburg Area High School auditorium, Lewisburg. ($)
• Drive-thru pot pie sale, 3:30 p.m., Christ’s United Lutheran “Four Bells” Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont. ($)
Sunday, March 5
• Milton Historical Society lecture, 2 p.m., Milton Area High School auditorium, Mahoning Street, Milton. Scott Bomboy will present “Pennsylvania: America’s Covered Bridge Capital.”
• “Chicago,” 2 p.m., Milton Area High School auditorium, Mahoning Street, Milton. ($)
Monday, March 6
• Vericose and spider vein screening, Heart and Vascular Center at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Monday Night Movie, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Mifflinburg. For students in grades six through 12. 570-966-0831. (R)
Tuesday, March 7
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA, Sunbury.
• Dr. Seuss Day, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773.
• Skin cancer screening, 1 to 4:30 p.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Irish Night potluck dinner, 6 p.m., Eagle Grange No. 1, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery. 717-921-1957. (R)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.