1947: The creation of the tubeless tire was announced by the B.F. Goodrich Company.
1997: In New York, Garry Kasparov, world chess champion, lost his first ever multi-game match. He lost to IBM’s chess computer Deep Blue. It was the first time a computer had beaten a world-champion player.
2020: Twitter announced that it would add a warning label to any tweet it decided contained disputed or misleading information about COVID-19.
