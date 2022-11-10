Reed serving on Emergency Medical Service Team
CLINTON, N.Y. — Allison Reed, of Lewisburg, is serving as an emergency medical technician (EMT) at Hamilton College this year.
The Hamilton College Emergency Medical Service (HCEMS) is a New York State certified agency that is made up of 25 student EMTs who provide 24-hour emergency service to the campus community during the academic year.
Hamilton’s NYS certified EMTs each volunteer 30-40 hours a week, during which time they are on call to assist anyone needing medical attention. On average, the EMTs respond to 50-60 medical emergencies on campus each semester.
Reed, a senior majoring in mathematics, is a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
Boyer receives partial scholarship
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Liam Boyer, of Watsontown, has received a partial scholarship to Rochester Institute of Technology, to pursue degree in performing arts in instrumental music.
Boyer, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, is a first-year student in the Game Design and Development Bachelor of Science program.
Gossett Jr. to appear at Susquehanna
SELINSGROVE — Academy Award–winning actor Louis Gossett Jr. will discuss his nearly 70-year career at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in Stretansky Concert Hall in Susquehanna University’s Cunningham Center for Music and Art.
Born in Brooklyn, Gossett made his stage debut at age 17 in “Take a Giant Step,” for which he won the Donaldson Award for Best Newcomer. In 1959, he acted alongside Sidney Poitier in Broadway’s “A Raisin in the Sun.” He went on to reprise his stage role in the film version in 1961.
Gossett continued acting on stage and television when in 1977, he took on the role of Fiddler in the groundbreaking ABC series “Roots,” a role for which he won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor. In 1982, Gossett became the first African American to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his unforgettable performance as Sgt. Emil Foley in “An Officer and a Gentleman.” He won a Golden Globe for the role as well. He also won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for “The Josephine Baker Story.”
Gossett has been nominated for seven Primetime Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes, one Academy Award, five NAACP Image Awards, two Daytime Emmy Awards and in 1992 received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Other film credits include “The Deep,” “Enemy Mine,” “Firewalker,” “Iron Eagle” 1-4, “Blue Chips,” “Daddy’s Little Girls,” Tyler Perry’s “Why Did I Get Married Too?” among many others. Television credits include “Don’t Look Back: The Story of Leroy ‘Satchel’ Paige,” “Sadat,” “Family Guy,” “ER,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “Extant,” “Madam Secretary,” “The Book of Negroes,” “Watchmen” and dozens of others.
Gossett is the author of the bestselling autobiography “An Actor and a Gentleman,” in which he chronicles the challenges and triumphs of his long career.
In 2006, Gossett founded The Eracism Foundation, which is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating racism. The foundation provides young adults with tools to live a racially diverse and culturally inclusive life. Programs focus on fostering cultural diversity, historical enrichment, education and anti-violence initiatives.
Lock Haven ROTC, Bloomsburg Languages and Cultures Department receive Project GO grant
BLOOMSBURG — The Army ROTC program at the Lock Haven campus of Commonwealth University, in conjunction with Bloomsburg’s Languages and Cultures Department, recently received a Project Global Officer (Project GO) grant for programming in the Russian language for ROTC cadets. Commonwealth University is one of only 12 institutions nationwide that received the highly selective and competitive grant.
Commonwealth University received a total grant of nearly $357,000 per year, renewable for three years, to help promote critical language education, offer domestic and overseas language and cultural immersion, and intercultural exposure to its ROTC cadets through Project GO.
One requirement for a university to qualify for acceptance into the program is affiliation with an ROTC Battalion, which is met by Lock Haven’s membership with the Bald Eagle Battalion. The program at CommonwealthU is one of only two programs in the Northeastern region of the U.S. that is offering Russian.
“The Project GO program will help develop our future military officers with highly desirable linguistic communication skills that are essential for effective leadership in the 21st century,” said Lt. Col. John “Chris” Acosta, professor of military science at Lock Haven. “The Bald Eagle Battalion ROTC cadets, and cadets across the region, will be able to take advantage of this prestigious and proven program. We can’t wait to get started.”
The program is a hybrid of domestic and overseas instruction and experiences will be held at the Bloomsburg campus as well as Riga, Latvia. All fees and expenses for cadets accepted into the program are paid in full by the grant, including all travel, accommodations, and tuition costs, and students will earn 12 credits upon completion.
“Students have language requirements and this is an opportunity for them to meet that requirement, as well as have an opportunity to travel abroad and gain some professional development experience,” said Dr. Mykola Polyuha, Russian language professor and chair of the Department of Languages and Cultures at Commonwealth University.
Polyuha was the driving force behind the grant proposal and application for Commonwealth University. Assisting Polyuha with the grant process was Bob Heckrote, assistant director of military enrollment; Sadie Hauck, pre-award director; and Michelle Robinson, pre-award grant and contract specialist. Others who assisted throughout the process include Dr. Kara Shultz, vice provost and dean of the Honors College; Dr. James Brown, dean of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; and Dr. Heather Feldhaus, dean of Graduate Studies, Research, and Innovation.
Students accepted into the program will take advantage of Bloomsburg’s Russian and East European studies program, the largest Russian program among State System schools and one of the largest in the state. The university also has a history of organizing successful faculty-led trips to Eastern and Central Europe and collaborating with the Institute of International Education.
The program will run from May 22 to July 16, and the deadline for students to apply for the program is Jan. 17.
Students can apply at www.rotcprojectgo.org/apply-now.
