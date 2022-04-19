Tuesday, April 19

Girls softball

Lewisburg at Loyalsock, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Lewisburg at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Boys/girls track and field

Midd-West at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Central Mountain, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis

Loyalsock at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 20

Boys baseball

Lewisburg at Jersey Shore, 4:30 p.m.

Shamokin at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Lewisburg at Danville, 4 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 21

Girls softball

Montoursville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Lewisburg at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Bellefonte at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Midd-West at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Lewisburg at Milton, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 22

Boys baseball

Shikellamy at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Mifflinburg at Williamsport Tournament, TBA

Boys tennis

Lewisburg at Juniata, 4 p.m.

Danville at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Boys/girls track and field

Mifflinburg at Lock Haven Invitational, 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

Girls softball

Warrior Run at Lewisburg, 11 a.m.

Mifflinburg at Williamsport Tournament, TBA

Boys lacrosse

Lewisburg at Lake Lehman, 10 a.m.

