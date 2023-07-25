Folk-pop singer-musician Bruce Woodley (The Seekers) is 81. Rock musician Jim McCarty (The Yardbirds) is 80. Rock musician Verdine White (Earth, Wind & Fire) is 72. Singer-musician Jem Finer (The Pogues) is 68. Model-actor Iman is 68. Cartoonist Ray Billingsley (“Curtis”) is 66. Rock musician Thurston Moore (Sonic Youth) is 65. Celebrity chef/TV personality Geoffrey Zakarian is 64. Actor-singer Bobbie Eakes is 62. Actor Katherine Kelly Lang is 62. Actor Illeana Douglas is 58. Country singer Marty Brown is 58. Actor Matt LeBlanc is 56. Actor Wendy Raquel Robinson is 56. Rock musician Paavo Lötjönen (Apocalyptica) is 55. Actor D.B. Woodside is 54. Actor Miriam Shor is 52. Actor David Denman is 50. Actor Jay R. Ferguson is 49. Actor James Lafferty is 38. Actor Shantel VanSanten is 38. Actor Michael Welch is 36. Actor Linsey Godfrey is 35. Classical singer Faryl Smith is 28. Actor Mason Cook is 23. Actor Meg Donnelly (TV: “American Housewife”) is 22. Actor Pierce Gagnon is 18.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Colton Cowser's throw, hit help lift surging Orioles over Phillies
- Excitement building for West End Fair
- Today in history
- Celebrity birthdays
- Law and order
- Carolina Hurricanes sign defenseman Tony DeAngelo to a 1-year deal
- Lawsuits filed by ex-volleyball player and former football player against Northwestern University
- Baltimore 3, Philadelphia 2
Most Popular
Articles
- Restaurants strengthening bond with Lewisburg community
- Warrior Run dominates in first game of Senior League East Regional
- Warrior Run Seniors rally to advance in East Regional
- Senior citizen charged in alleged Watsontown kidnapping
- Warrior Run holds off New Jersey to advance to Senior League final
- SCI-Coal Township employee charged with having sexual relationship with inmate
- Lewisburg grad shares Olympic dreams
- Michael Mollica
- Mifflinburg Majors stun Section 3 host Keystone with 11-6 victory
- And the winners are...
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.