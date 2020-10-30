Racing on TV:
Series: NASCAR Truck
Race: NASCAR Hall of Fame 200
Track: Martinsville Speedway (oval, .526 miles)
Schedule: Today, race, 7 p.m., FS1
--
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Draft Top 250
Track: Martinsville Speedway (oval, .526 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 3 p.m., NBC
--
Series: Formula 1
Race: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari (road course, 3.05 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 7 a.m., ESPN
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Xfinity 500
Track: Martinsville Speedway (oval, .526 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 1:30 p.m., NBC
--
Series: IMSA
Race: Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship
Track: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (road course, 2.238 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.