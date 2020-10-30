Racing on TV:

Series: NASCAR Truck

Race: NASCAR Hall of Fame 200

Track: Martinsville Speedway (oval, .526 miles)

Schedule: Today, race, 7 p.m., FS1

--

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: Draft Top 250

Track: Martinsville Speedway (oval, .526 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 3 p.m., NBC

--

Series: Formula 1

Race: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Track: Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari (road course, 3.05 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 7 a.m., ESPN

--

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: Xfinity 500

Track: Martinsville Speedway (oval, .526 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 1:30 p.m., NBC

--

Series: IMSA

Race: Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship

Track: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (road course, 2.238 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.