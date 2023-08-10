In 1885, Leo Daft opened America’s first commercially operated electric streetcar, in Baltimore.
In 1962, Marvel Comics superhero Spider-Man made his debut in issue 15 of “Amazing Fantasy.”
In 1993, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was sworn in as the second female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.