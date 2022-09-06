Tuesday, Sept. 6

Boys soccer

Central Mountain at Warrior Run, 6 p.m.

Lewisburg at Loyalsock, 7 p.m.

Milton at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Lewisburg at Lake Lehman, 6 p.m.

Warrior Run at Benton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys/girls cross country

Lewisburg at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Mount Carmel, 5 p.m.

Milton at Bloomsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Milton, 4 p.m.

Boys/girls golf

Sugar Valley Rural at Milton, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Boys soccer

Midd-West at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Shikellamy at Warrior Run, 6 p.m.

Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Jersey Shore, 4:30 p.m.

Field hockey

Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Bloomsburg, 5:30 p.m.

Boys/girls golf

Williamsport at Lewisburg, 3:30 p.m.

Shikellamy at Milton, 3:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Montoursville (at Williamsport C.C.), 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 8

Boys soccer

Jersey Shore at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Danville, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Trinity at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Field hockey

Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.

Milton at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Lewisburg at Montoursville, 4 p.m.

Loyalsock at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Milton at Selinsgrove, 4 p.m.

Boys/girls golf

Shamokin at Mifflinburg (at Shade Mtn. G.C.), 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

High school football

Lewisburg at Montoursville, 7 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Shamokin, 7 p.m.

Midd-West at Milton (Tomato Bowl), 7 p.m.

Mount Carmel at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.