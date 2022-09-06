Tuesday, Sept. 6
Boys soccer
Central Mountain at Warrior Run, 6 p.m.
Lewisburg at Loyalsock, 7 p.m.
Milton at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Lewisburg at Lake Lehman, 6 p.m.
Warrior Run at Benton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys/girls cross country
Lewisburg at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Mount Carmel, 5 p.m.
Milton at Bloomsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Milton, 4 p.m.
Boys/girls golf
Sugar Valley Rural at Milton, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Boys soccer
Midd-West at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Shikellamy at Warrior Run, 6 p.m.
Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Jersey Shore, 4:30 p.m.
Field hockey
Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Bloomsburg, 5:30 p.m.
Boys/girls golf
Williamsport at Lewisburg, 3:30 p.m.
Shikellamy at Milton, 3:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Montoursville (at Williamsport C.C.), 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Boys soccer
Jersey Shore at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Danville, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Trinity at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Field hockey
Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.
Milton at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
Lewisburg at Montoursville, 4 p.m.
Loyalsock at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Milton at Selinsgrove, 4 p.m.
Boys/girls golf
Shamokin at Mifflinburg (at Shade Mtn. G.C.), 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9
High school football
Lewisburg at Montoursville, 7 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Shamokin, 7 p.m.
Midd-West at Milton (Tomato Bowl), 7 p.m.
Mount Carmel at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.
