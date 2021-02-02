National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 15 6 .714 — Brooklyn 13 9 .591 2½ Boston 10 8 .556 3½ New York 9 13 .409 6½ Toronto 8 12 .400 6½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 10 10 .500 — Charlotte 10 11 .476 ½ Orlando 8 13 .381 2½ Miami 7 13 .350 3 Washington 4 12 .250 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 12 8 .600 — Indiana 11 9 .550 1 Cleveland 10 11 .476 2½ Chicago 8 11 .421 3½ Detroit 5 15 .250 7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 9 6 .600 — Houston 10 9 .526 1 San Antonio 11 10 .524 1 Dallas 8 13 .381 4 New Orleans 7 12 .368 4
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 15 5 .750 — Denver 12 8 .600 3 Portland 10 9 .526 4½ Oklahoma City 8 11 .421 6½ Minnesota 5 15 .250 10
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB L.A. Clippers 16 5 .762 — L.A. Lakers 16 6 .727 ½ Phoenix 11 8 .579 4 Golden State 11 9 .550 4½ Sacramento 9 11 .450 6½
Monday’s Games
L.A. Lakers 107, Atlanta 99 Houston 136, Oklahoma City 106 Milwaukee 134, Portland 106 Charlotte 129, Miami 121, OT Chicago 110, New York 102 Cleveland 100, Minnesota 98 Sacramento 118, New Orleans 109 Memphis 133, San Antonio 102 Phoenix 109, Dallas 108 Detroit at Denver, ppd
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Indiana, 8 p.m. Portland at Washington, 8 p.m. Boston at Golden State, 10 p.m. Detroit at Utah, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Philadelphia 10 7 2 1 15 35 31 Washington 10 6 1 3 15 38 34 Boston 9 6 1 2 14 30 20 Pittsburgh 10 5 4 1 11 30 37 New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26 Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32 N.Y. Islanders 9 3 4 2 8 19 24 N.Y. Rangers 9 3 4 2 8 25 26
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 6 5 0 1 11 22 16 Tampa Bay 7 5 1 1 11 24 16 Columbus 10 4 3 3 11 24 28 Carolina 6 5 1 0 10 18 10 Dallas 6 4 1 1 9 23 14 Chicago 10 3 4 3 9 26 31 Nashville 9 4 5 0 8 22 29 Detroit 10 2 6 2 6 20 35
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 9 6 2 1 13 32 29 Colorado 10 6 3 1 13 36 23 Minnesota 10 6 4 0 12 29 28 Vegas 7 5 1 1 11 23 17 Los Angeles 8 3 3 2 8 25 26 Anaheim 10 3 5 2 8 16 27 Arizona 8 3 4 1 7 20 22 San Jose 8 3 5 0 6 22 31
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 10 7 2 1 15 33 29 Montreal 9 6 1 2 14 39 24 Vancouver 12 6 6 0 12 42 43 Winnipeg 9 5 3 1 11 32 29 Edmonton 11 5 6 0 10 38 41 Calgary 8 4 3 1 9 24 20 Ottawa 9 1 7 1 3 22 44 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Monday’s Games
Montreal 6, Vancouver 2 N.Y. Rangers 3, Pittsburgh 1 Tampa Bay 5, Nashville 2 Boston 5, Washington 3 Calgary 4, Winnipeg 3, SO Vegas at San Jose, ppd
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m. Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Pittsburgh, ppd Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m. Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Colorado, 8:30 p.m. Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Fairmont St. 101, Alderson-Broaddus 67 West Liberty 117, Glenville St. 85 SOUTH Carson-Newman 91, Limestone 55 FIU 90, Florida Memorial 74 Grambling St. 85, MVSU 72 Jackson St. 63, Ark.-Pine Bluff 55 Louisville 74, Georgia Tech 58 Memphis 96, UCF 69 Miami 77, Duke 75 NC Central 91, SC State 77 Stetson 110, Carver 56 W. Carolina 76, The Citadel 75 Wofford 67, ETSU 62 MIDWEST Austin Peay 74, SIU-Edwardsville 59 Chicago 70, Missouri St. 50 Drake 95, Illinois St. 60 Evansville 58, Valparaiso 51 Findlay 72, Lake Erie 62 Indiana St. 67, Bradley 55 Kentucky Wesleyan 68, Ohio Dominican 62 Murray St. 77, SE Missouri 60 Notre Dame (Ohio) 88, WV Wesleyan 70 Tiffin 70, Trevecca Nazarene 61
Women’s college basketball
EAST VCU 64, George Washington 50 SOUTH Belmont 68, Tennessee St. 52 Grambling St. 56, MVSU 52 Jackson St. 81, Ark.-Pine Bluff 48 NC State 74, Louisville 60 UT Martin 80, SE Missouri 70 MIDWEST Marquette 66, Creighton 53 Northwestern 69, Ohio St. 57 SOUTHWEST Alabama A&M 73, Texas Southern 50 Alabama St. 83, Prairie View 70 FAR WEST Grand Canyon 64, Tarleton St. 55 Nevada 73, UNLV 70 San Diego 69, Portland 62
College hockey
EAST Air Force 4, Bentley 3, OT
Transactions
Major League Baseball OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER — Named Michael Hill and Raul Ibanez senior vice presidents of field operations. Named Joe Martinez senior director of on-field strategy. Named Rajai Davis senior director of on-field operations. Named Bo Porter consultant on coaching development. American League BOSTON RED SOX — Announced the retirement of 2B Dustin Pedroia. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Carlos Rodon on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Emilio Vargas for assignment. HOUSTON ASTROS — Signed OF Steven Souza to a minor league contract. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Adrian De Horta and Yacksel Rios on minor league contracts. TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with OF Delino DeShields and RHP Sam Gaviglio on minor league contracts. National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Added Chipper Jones to major league coaching staff as part-time hitting consultant. COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with SS-2B-OF Chris Owings on a minor league contract. Acquired INFs Mateo Gil and Elehuris Montero, RHPs Tony Locey and Jake Sommers and LHP Austin Gomber from St. Louis in exchange for 3B Nolan Arendado and cash considerations. Minor League Baseball Atlantic League LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Placed LHP David Rosebloom on reserve/retired list. BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed F Alysha Clark as a free agent. FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Dwaune Jones assistant director of college scouting and Chandler Henley assistant offensive line coach. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed PL Jordan Devey to a one-year contract. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR J.J. Nelson and QB Jalen Morton to reserve/futures contracts. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed C Daniel Kilgore and WR Demarcus Robinson on Covid 19 list. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted Ryan Ficken to special teams coordinator. Hired Josh Hingst as head strength and conditioning coach. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Maurice Smith to a futures contract. Canadian Football League BC LIONS — Re-signed free agents R Bryan Burnham and LB Bo Lokombo. Signed LB Isaiah Guzylak-Messam to a contract extension. EDMONTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Named Jaime Elizondo head coach. TORONTO ARGONAUTS — Signed QB Nick Arbuckle to a one-year contract. HOCKEY National Hockey League BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned Fs Jean-Sebastien Dea and C.J. Smith from Rochester (AHL) to the taxi squad and F Jack Quinn to Rochester. CALGARY FLAMES — Activated C Derek Ryan from minors from taxi squad. CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned RW Sheldon Rempel, D Joey Keane and C Drew Shore to minors Chicago (AHL). DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Tanney Kero to the taxi squad. DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned Cs Chase Pearson and Michael Rasmussen and Ds Dennis Cholowski and Gustav Lindstrom and G Kevin Boyle to Grand Rapids (AHL) from taxi squad. Reassigned D Dylan McIlrath and G Kaden Fulcher to taxi squad from Grand Rapids (AHL). EDMONTON OILERS — Waived RW Alex Chiasson. NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled D Anthony Bitetto from taxi squad and F Jonny Brodzinsky from Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). MONTREAL CANADIENS — Activated RW Corey Perry from minors from taxi squad. SAN DIEGO GULLS — Assigned F Maxim Golod to Tulsa (ECHL). East Coast Hockey League FLORIDA EVERGLADES — Released F Adam Winslow from specialty player contract and added to roster. Activated Fs Michael Neville and Blake Winiecki from commissioner’s exempt list. Placed Fs Michael Neville and Blaek Winiecki on reserve. Signed F Cole Sanford to active roster and placed on reserve. FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Added G Larkin Saalfrank to training camp roster. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released D Curtis Leonard. Announced F Mike McNamee retired. INDY FUEL — Loaned D Connor McDonald to Cleveland (AHL). KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Placed D Willie Corrin on reserve. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed D Nolan Valleau to active roster. Activated F Ben Thomson from commissioner’s exempt list and loned to Binghamton (AHL). Traded D Patrick McNally to Wheeling. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released Ds Daniel Fritz and Paul Meyer. TULSA OILERS — Released Fs Kevin Domingue and Alex Berardinelli. Activated D Kyle Jenkins and F Danny Moynihan from commissioner’s exempt list. Placed F Conlan Keenan, Ds Stephan Beauvais, Kyle Jenkins and J.C. Brassard on reserve. Placed F Maxim Golod on injured reserve. SOCCER Major League Soccer DALLAS FC — Released D Bryan Reynolds to Roma. D.C. UNITED — Loaned M Paul Arriola to Swansea City A.F.C of English League Championship. LOS ANGELES FC — Signed G Tomas Romero. Loaned F Brian Rodriguea to UD Almeria of LaLiga 2. ORLANDO CITY SC — Loaned F Daryl Dike to Barnsley of English League Championship. USL Championship USL — Announced addition of Monterey Bay FC.
