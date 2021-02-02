Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.