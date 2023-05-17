1792: The New York Stock Exchange was founded at 70 Wall Street by 24 brokers.
1875: The first Kentucky Derby was run at Louisville, KY.
1948: The Soviet Union recognized the new state of Israel.
2007: Trains crossed the border dividing North and South Korea for the first time since 1953.
