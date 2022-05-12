Composer Burt Bacharach is 94. Actor Millie Perkins is 86. R&B singer Jayotis Washington is 81. Country singer Billy Swan is 80. Actor Linda Dano is 79. Actor Lindsay Crouse is 74. Singer-musician Steve Winwood is 74. Actor Gabriel Byrne is 72. Actor Bruce Boxleitner is 72. Singer Billy Squier is 72. Blues singer-musician Guy Davis is 70. Country singer Kix Brooks is 67. Actor Kim Greist is 64. Rock musician Eric Singer (KISS) is 64. Actor Ving Rhames is 63. Rock musician Billy Duffy is 61. Actor Emilio Estevez is 60. Actor April Grace is 60. Actor Vanessa A. Williams is 59. TV personality/chef Carla Hall is 58. Actor Stephen Baldwin is 56. Actor Scott Schwartz is 54. Actor Kim Fields is 53. Actor Samantha Mathis is 52. Actor Jamie Luner is 51. Actor Christian Campbell is 50. Actor Rhea Seehorn is 50. Actor Mackenzie Astin is 49. Country musician Matt Mangano (The Zac Brown Band) is 46. Actor Rebecca Herbst is 45. Actor Malin Akerman is 44. Actor Jason Biggs is 44. Actor Rami Malek is 41. Actor-singer Clare Bowen is 38. Actor Emily VanCamp is 36. Actor Malcolm David Kelley is 30. Actor Sullivan Sweeten is 27.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Watsontown police chief resigns
- Board weighs sending fifth graders to White Deer
- Youth fishing teams qualify for national championship
- Davis to coach in All-Star football game
- Mother and daughter estheticians work together
- Elizabeth A. Reynolds
- Pelican's SnoBalls now serving in Mifflinburg
- Roger B. Neilson
- Robert E. Kerstetter
- Championship team visited by Congressman
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.