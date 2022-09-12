Story hour
LEWISBURG — Children’s Story Hour is held at 10:30 a.m. each Tuesday at The Himmelreich Memorial Library, 18 Market St., Lewisburg.
Trains run each weekend
DANVILLE — The Saturday Trains program, now in its 18th year, is open 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday at Danville’s Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, located at the corner of Pine and East Market streets.
Free pediatric safety masks are available for children.
AmeriCorps overview at resource center
MIDDLEBURG — An AmeriCorps volunteer will be giving an overview at a local resource center of how the program works for seniors interested in staying involved in their community.
The program will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at the Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, Middleburg. The program is free and open to the public.
Call 570-837-6200 for more information.
Auditor general to speak at chamber event
WATSONTOWN — Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor will be the featured speaker at the Central PA Chamber of Commerce Legislative breakfast.
The breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Watson Inn, Watsontown.
To register for the breakfast and pay fees, visit www.centralpachamber.com/events.
Ronald McDonald House to host Masquerade Ball
DANVILLE — Ronald McDonald House of Danville is hosting their 4th Annual Masquerade Ball starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at the Bush House Estate, 231 S.Lycoming Mall Drive, Muncy.
The black tie event hosted by Pennsylvania Skill will feature a surf and turf dinner under the stars, dance music provided by Daddy-O and the Sax Maniax, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and more.
Proceeds will support the Ronald McDonald House, a home away from home for families of children receiving medical treatment at local hospitals. The facility features 19 guest rooms and a family room inside the Geisinger Janet Weis Children?s Hospital. Camp Dost, a summer camp for pediatric cancer patients, is also supported.
To learn more about the Ronald McDonald House or to purchase tickets, visit rmhdanville.org.
Museum to offer quilt classes
WILLIAMSPORT — A series of five classes exploring the heritage techniques of hand piecing, hand applique and hand quilting will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 17 and 24, and Oct. 1, 8 and 15, at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
Ricki Moler will be the instructor.
To register for the class and pay fees, contact the museum at 570-326-3326.
Women’s brunch Sept. 20
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Women’s Connection brunch will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Bonanza, New Columbia.
Mindy Lamprinos, of Lewisburg, will present on Pampered Chef. The speaker will be Kasie Ann Pearcy.
For more information or to make reservations, contact Peggy Stover at 570-847-4730 or Betty Blyler at blyler@dejazzd.com.
