Birdsong awarded scholarship
BEXLEY, Ohio — Amber Birdsong, of New Columbia, has been awarded the Main Street Scholarship from Capital University.
The Main Street Scholarship promises a minimum of $20,000 annually to all qualified first time-in-college, full-time undergraduate students entering their first year of college.
Starting for students entering in fall 2023, the Main Street Scholarship was expanded to a full-tuition and mandatory fees award for applicants who meet GPA and minimum household income requirement.
Scott inducted into Gold Key Honor SocietyBOSTON, Mass. — Emerson College student James Scott, of Lewisburg, was one of 98 seniors and juniors inducted into Emerson’s Gold Key Honor Society on April 5.
The Gold Key Honor Society is an interdisciplinary organization founded at Emerson in 1962 to “recognize and encourage outstanding academic achievement.” Juniors in the top 5 percent of their class, and seniors in the top 10 percent of their class who have earned at least 48 credits are eligible.
Scott is majoring in media arts production and is a member of the Class of 2023.
SNHU announces president’s listMANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) has announced its winter president’s list. The winter terms run from January to May.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list.
Local students named to the list include:
• Jason Clough of Lewisburg
• Philip Boehmer of Lewisburg
• Jeri Pfleegor of Lewisburg
• Caitlin Leonard of Montgomery
• Trent Houtz of New Columbia
• Miranda Boyer of Watsontown
George Inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa PhiBLOOMSBURG — Emilianna George, of Milton, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. George was initiated at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.
Fisher awarded at Lock HavenLOCK HAVEN — Commonwealth University-Lock Haven communication department recently held its annual awards ceremony, celebrating distinguished student and alumni achievements in the communication program.
Dalton Fisher, of White Deer, was an award recipient.
