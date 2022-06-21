MILLMONT — Jeff Coup knows he would’ve been in “big trouble” if his mother’s 1964 candy-apple red Mustang had become submerged in the floodwaters from Hurricane Agnes.
Coup, a Milton native, was scheduled to be on the staff at the Boy Scout’s Camp Karoondinha, in Union County, during the summer of 1972.
“The week of the flood, it was actually staff week,” Coup remembers. “We were getting ready for the campers to come in the following week.”
Coup worked at the camp’s trading post.
“It appeared as if the whole woods behind the trading post had turned into a stream,” he said. “That’s when I knew there was more water coming down than I had ever seen in my life.”
The camp’s ranger told those at the facility not to worry, as flood water only reached the parking lot one other time, during the 1936 flood.
However, as the rains continued to fall, Penns Creek — as well as a smaller parallel creek — started to rise.
In order to access the camp, Coup said cars must travel over a bridge which crosses the creek.
“The water started covering this bridge,” Coup said. “That’s when we realized, if we’re going to get our cars out... we better do it now.”
With water covering the bridge, Dave Apfelbaum of Sunbury stood in the middle of it, so those with cars could steer their vehicles over the bridge.
With Apfelbaum standing in the middle of the bridge, Coup carefully steered his mother’s Mustang over it, and to higher ground.
“I would’ve been in big trouble if we didn’t get that vehicle out of there,” Coup said.
The workers continued to stay at the camp, with Coup bunking with now retired Warrior Run teacher Rich Nornhold, and now former Montour County Judge Tom James in White Oaks Cabin.
“We had a radio set up in our cabin so we could hear what was going on,” Coup said. “We listened to John Yingling on WMLP.”
As the young men listened to the radio, they heard a sand bag was needed at 819 N. Front St., Milton. Coup’s aunt lived at that address.
“Now, I’m getting really worried about what’s going on in Milton,” Coup said.
After the flooding, he asked his aunt why she requested just one sand bag.
“She thought if she had one sand bag at the top of the basement door, that would keep the water from coming in,” Coup said.
The cabin which Coup, Nornhold and James were staying in at Camp Karoondinha was located about 150 yards away from Penns Creek.
“It got to the point where we could take our flashlights, look out the back door with our flashlights, and we could see this massive river which had been Penns Creek,” Coup said.
Camp Karoondinha staff members were able to evacuate from the facility, traveling Thomas Dam Road to Weikert.
At his family’s home on Upper Market Street in Milton, Coup said there was some water in the basement. However, the home was situated on a hill and spared the brunt of the disaster.
Coup describes Milton as being hit with a “one-two punch,” as the community was also inundated with flooding in 1975.
“One by one, businesses were either leaving or going under,” he said. “Things nearly did slide backward for Milton... The malls came in, about the same time.”
Over the last 15 years, Coup said things have started to turn around for the community, thanks largely to the efforts of The Improved Milton Experience (TIME).
“We are getting very close to having close to 100% of the storefronts filled in Milton,” Coup said. “It’s wonderful. It’s a new vibrance, a new feeling coming to Milton.”
