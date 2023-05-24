Actor-comedian-impressionist Stanley Baxter is 97. Jazz musician Archie Shepp is 86. Comedian Tommy Chong is 85. Singer Bob Dylan is 82. Actor Gary Burghoff is 80. Singer Patti LaBelle is 79. Actor Priscilla Presley is 78. Country singer Mike Reid is 76. Actor Jim Broadbent is 74. Actor Alfred Molina is 70. Singer Rosanne Cash is 68. Actor Cliff Parisi is 63. Actor Kristin Scott Thomas is 63. Actor John C. Reilly is 58. Actor Dana Ashbrook is 56. Actor Eric Close is 56. Actor Carl Payne is 54. Rock musician Rich Robinson is 54. Former MLB pitcher Bartolo Colon is 50. Actor Dash Mihok is 49. Actor Bryan Greenberg is 45. Actor Owen Benjamin is 43. Actor Billy L. Sullivan is 43. Actor-rapper Jerod Mixon (aka Big Tyme) is 42. Rock musician Cody Hanson (Hinder) is 41. Dancer-choreographer-singer Mark Ballas is 37. Country singer Billy Gilman is 35. Rapper/producer G-Eazy is 34. Actor Brianne Howey is 34. Actor Cayden Boyd is 29.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Pennsylvania high court to consider plan to make power plants pay for greenhouse gas emissions
- Law and order
- Today in history
- Celebrity birthdays
- Corbin Carroll has 3 hits, Diamondbacks beat Phillies 4-3 for 9th win in 11 games
- Eovaldi's 2nd complete game in 5 starts leads Rangers over Pirates 6-1
- Arizona 4, Philadelphia 3
- Texas 6, Pittsburgh 1
Most Popular
Articles
- Dominican restaurant to serve hope
- Warrior Run easily beats Muncy to head into postseason on a high note
- 'Give your family hugs'
- Lewisburg student Navy bound
- Mifflinburg school employee arrested
- Historic fountain finds new home
- Mifflinburg office aide charged with child porn
- Mixed bag for Warrior Run taxpayers
- Sandra L. Mincemoyer
- Lewisburg's Osunde throws her way to Shippensburg
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.