BLOOMSBURG — She just kept pulling away from the field.
Southern Columbia sophomore Katie Moncavage had no trouble putting last year's second-place finish at districts behind her as she cruised to gold Thursday, beating second-place finisher Alyssa Parks of Troy, by a minute, five seconds in the Class A race.
Moncavage is the first Southern Columbia runner to win District 4 cross country gold, and she did it in 20:03 on a wet course in the first of four races held at the Bloomsburg University course.
"It feels amazing," said Moncavage of the win. "I wanted to take it this year."
Lingering injuries held her back last year, she said, despite taking second as a freshman.
Not this year.
"I came into it feeling pretty confident," said Moncavage. "I was definitely focused and wanted to try to push myself."
With three of the top-seven finishers overall, Southern appeared at first glance to have cruised to the team title, but in order to qualify, five runners need to suit up.
Junior Heather Cecco took third in 21:19 and freshman Hailey Conner was seventh in 22:06. Both will join Moncavage in Hershey.
"I'm really proud of all of us," said Moncavage. "We've worked so hard."
Southern head Coach Kristin Diehl joked that if she had just two more runners walking the course, perhaps a title would have been in hand.
"We had girls that didn't come out this year," said Diehl. "To find a full five was tough, so we just focused on the kids having individual success, and it's paid off."
Moncavage has a focus and determination that's tough to beat, noted Diehl.
"She's hard-working, dedicated," she said. "What you saw today is how she is at practice too. She's focused, and she leads our boys as well."
The top-two teams and top-10 individuals (outside the top-two teams) advance to the PIAA Cross Country Championships, to be held Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Parkview Cross Country Course, Hershey.
Wyalusing took the team title with three runners in the top 10 (Kayla Beebe, fifth, Laina Beebe, sixth, and Kacey Kerin, seventh) and Northeast Bradford was second with three runners in the top 10 (Gracelyn Laudermilch, fourth, Lilah Hughes, eighth and Melanie Shumway, ninth).
The rest of the District 4 field headed to states: South Williamsport's Charlotte Barckley, Northwest's Abgail Zielecki and Brooke Bau, South Williamsport's Lucy Binley, towanda's Taylor Brennan and NP-Mansfield's Addison Farrer.
Class 2A race
Shamokin freshman Kamryn Kramer shined in the District 4 Class 2A race, taking 10th in 20:42.3. Her finish earned her a spot at states.
"It feels amazing," she said, upon hearing she will be headed to Hershey.
Having run the NEPA Invitational at Bloomsburg University earlier in the year prepped her for the district race.
"I PR'd in that race," said Kramer. "I was hoping to go to states. The coaches kept telling us we were right on the border. It feels pretty good."
Teammate and fellow freshman Aliyah Schiavoni was 19th in 21:25.0. Shamokin finished seventh in the team race. Emily Rumberger, also a freshman, was 48th. Senior Kate Amato was 58th and freshman Alexis Bressi was 61st.
Danville took the team title, followed by Lewisburg. Bloomsburg's Maizy Aikey won the individual gold, clocking in at 11:20, followed by Selinsgrove's Shaela Kruskie.
Boys
Class A race
Southern Columbia sophomore Ethan Rush is headed to states thanks to an 11th-place finish in a stacked field Thursday during the District 4 Class A race at Bloomsburg University.
Rush finished in 18:47.3. Teammate Brenden Santore was 33rd, while Mount Carmel's top finisher was sophomore Caleb Gensemer in 48th.
Class 2A race
Sophomore Owen Amato was Shamokin's top finisher, clocking in a 19:59.7 in 50th place during the Class 2A race. Teammates Anthony Feudale and Jace Shipe were 55th and 61st.
Lewisburg won the team race, with Jacob Hess as the top individual in 15:38.9. It was the senior's third-straight individual District 4 title and Lewisburg's fourth-straight team crown. Danville was second. Rory Lieberman paced the Ironmen in 16:00.
District 4 Cross Country Championships at Bloomsburg University
Girls
Class A
State qualifiers
1. Kate Moncavage, Southern Columbia, 20:03; 2. Alyssa Parks, Troy, 21:08; 3. Heather Cecco, Southern Columbia, 21:198; 4. Gracelyn Laudermilch, Northeast Bradford, 21:32; 5. Kayla Beebe, Wyalusing, 21:39; Charlotte Barckley, South Williamsport, 21:51; 7. Hailey Conner, Southern Columbia, 22:06; 8. Lilah Hughes, Northeast Bradford, 22:11; 9. Melanie Shumway, Northeast Bradford, 22:17; 10. Abigail Zielecki, Northwest, 22:19; 11. Laina Beebe, Wyalusing, 22:39; 12. Brooke Bau, Northwest, 22:56; 13. Kacey Kerin, Wyalusing, 23:09; 14. Lucy Binkley, South Williamsport, 23:11; 15. Taylor Brennan, Towanda, 23:17; 16. Amelia Kapr, Northeast Bradford, 23:21; 17. Addison Farrer, NP-Mansfield, 23:29
Team qualifiers
1. Wyalusing (Kayla Beebe, Lainia Beebe, Kacey Kerin, Madison Patton, Kira Allen, Faith Laudermilch, Hayley Anaya); 2. Northeast Bradford (Gracelyn Laudermilch, Lilah Hughes, Melanie Shumway, Amelia Kapr, Cora Franklin, Lilly Kapr, Nevaeh Russell)
Class 2A
State qualifiers
1. Maizy Aikey, Bloomsburg, 19:12; 2. Shaela Kruskie, Selinsgrove, 19:25; 3. Gabrielle Shearer, Montoursville, 19:32; 4. Brianna Hennett, Shikellamy, 19:41; 5. Coyla Bartholomew, Danville, 19:41; 6. Victoria Bartholomew, Danville, 19:43; 7. Alanna Jacob, Lewisburg, 20:12; 8. Alyssa Keeley, Shikellamy, 20:18; 9. Sara Bronson, Athens, 20:36; 10. Kamryn Kramer, Shamokin, 20:43; 12. Lydia Bowersox, Midd-West, 20:46; 13. Hannah Bartholomew, Danville, 20:47; 14. Emma Bronson, Athens, 20:51
Team qualifiers
1. Danville (Coyla Bartholomew, Victoria Bartholomew, Hannah Bartholomew, Alivia Shen, Abril Xu; Gianna Harvey, Jedda Levy); 2. Lewisburg (Alanna Jacob, Olivia Beattie, maggie Daly, Grace Evans, Jenna Binney, Kyra Binney, Gabriella Rosenberg)
Boys
Class A
State qualifiers
1. Morgan Gavitt, Hughesville, 16:41; 2. Zion Laudermilch, Wyalusing, 16:44; 3. Hunter Foust, Hughesville, 16:53; 4. Oliver Heintzelman, Northwest, 16:58; 5. Creed Dewing, 17:32; 6. Logan Long, Hughesville, 17:44; 7. Kenny Draper, Hughesville, 17:55; 8. Shea McCusker, Hughesville, 18:00; 9. Cole Fortin, Hughesville, 18:00; 10. Derek Pierontoni, Northwest, 18:34; 11. Ethan Rush, Southern Columbia, 18:48; 12. Ethan Kuriga, South Williamsport, 18:49; 13. Eleazar Laudermilch, Wyalusing, 18:49; 14. Jeremy Clouser, Wyalusing, 18:55; 15. Nate Spencer, Towanda, 18:57; 16. Camden Fetterman, Hughesville, 19:00; 17. Lance Heasley, Troy, 19:04; 18. Ryan Jones, Northeast Bradford, 19:05; 19. Eric McGee, Towanda, 19:07; 20. Seth Seymour, Troy, 11:16
Team qualifiers
1. Hughesville (Morgan Gavitt, Hunter Foust, Logan Long, Kenny Draper, Shea McCusker, Cole Fortin, Camden Fetterman); 2. Wyalusing (Zion Laudermilch, Eleazar Laudermilch, Jeremy Clouser, Landen Kaufmann, Clayton Petlock, Trennan Tewskbury, Ethan Lewis)
Class 2A
State qualifiers
1. Jacob Hess, Lewisburg, 15:39; 2. Rory Lieberman, Danville, 16:00; 3. Noah Shedden, NP-Mansfield, 16:35; 4. Thomas Hess, Lewisburg, 16:40; 5. Owen Cummings, Cowanesque Valley, 16:47; 6. Kristian Mizdail, Cowanesque Valley, 16:49; 7. Connor Murray, Lewisburg, 16:51; 8. Bryce Ryder, Lewisburg, 16:58; 9. Bryce Ryder, Lewisburg, 16:58; 10. Derick Blair, Selinsgrove, 16:59; 11. Ryan Bickhart, Milton, 17:05; 12. Matt Gorsline, Athens, 17:27; 13. Evan Klinger, Danville, 17:28; 14. Kieran Murray, Lewisburg, 17:28; 15. Raidan Francis, Jersey Shore, 17:28; 16. Liam Shabahang, Lewisburg, 17:30; 18. Weston Fry, Montoursville, 17:34; 19. Noah Hepler, Montoursville, 17:38.
Team qualifiers
1. Lewisburg (Jacob Hess, Thomas Hess, Connor Murray, Jonathan Hess, Bryce Ryder, Kieran Murray, Liam Shabahang); 2. Danville (Rory Lieberman, Evan Klinger, Dane Spahr, Jonah Weaver, Owen Crane, Nate Girmay, Nick Petrick)
