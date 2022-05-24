Tuesday, May 24

Girls softball

Milton at Line Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

College baseball

Patriot League Championship Series

Bucknell at Army, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25

Boys baseball

District 4 Class 4A semifinal

No. 4 Lewisburg vs. No. 1 Montoursville (at Central Columbia H.S.), 6:30 p.m.

College baseball

Patriot League Championship Series

Bucknell at Army, 1 p.m.

Thursday, May 26

Girls softball

District 4 Class 3A semifinal

No. 2 Lewisburg vs. TBA (at Elm Park, Williamsport), 3 p.m.

College baseball

Patriot League Championship Series

Bucknell at Army, 1 p.m.

Friday, May 27

Boys/girls track and field

PIAA Championships (at Shippensburg Univ.), 9 a.m.

Saturday, May 28

Boys/girls track and field

PIAA Championships (at Shippensburg Univ.), 9 a.m.

