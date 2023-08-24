Rotary meets Wednesdays
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary Club meets for breakfast and speakers at 7:15 a.m. each Wednesday at 6 Tressler Blvd., Lewisburg.
Trains run each weekend
DANVILLE — The Saturday Trains program, now in its 18th year, is open 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday at Danville’s Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, located at the corner of Pine and East Market streets.
Free pediatric safety masks are available for children.
Church to host music festival
SUNBURY — Music at the Mountain will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Mountain Presbyterian Church, 2478 Boyles Run Road, Sunbury.
Performers slated to appear include Jeremy Goodling, Kandace Lee and Grace by Three.
The event will also include children’s activities, a used book sale and food available for purchase.
‘Moses’ bus trip planned
WATSONTOWN — Trinity United Church of Christ of Watsontown will be hosting a bus trip to see “Moses,” at Sight and Sound Theater in Lancaster.
The trip will take place Friday, Sept. 15, and include a stop at the lunch buffet Shady Maple Smorgasboard. A quick dinner stop will also be made on the return trip.
For more information or to reserve a seat on the bus, call 570-538-2155 and leave a message. Calls will be returned in a timely manner.
Craft show
MILTON — The 10th annual Craft Show and Chicken Barbecue will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Crossroads Nazarene Church, 71 Nazarene Lane, Milton.
For more information, call Lori at 570-473-1724.
AA meetings scheduled
A number of alcoholics anonymous meetings are held throughout the region.
Meetings are held as follows:
• Sundays: 12:30 p.m., St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 3249 Old Trail, Shamokin Dam; 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 401 Main St., Watsontown; 7 p.m., Gaudenzia, 201 E. Main St., Middleburg.
• Mondays: Noon and 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 51 S. Third St., Lewisburg; noon and 7 p.m., Day By Day, 140 S. Second St., Sunbury; 6 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 417 Market St., Mifflinburg; 7 p.m., Christ Church of Beaver Springs, 800 Center Ave., Beaver Springs.
• Tuesdays: 7 p.m., St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 255 S. Derr Drive, Lewisburg; 7 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Chirst, Mifflinburg; 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 Queen St., Northumberland; 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Watsontown.
• Wednesdays: noon, First Baptist Church, Lewisburg; noon, Day By Day, Sunbury; 6 p.m., women’s meeting, First Baptist Church, Lewisburg; 6:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 2349 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg; 8 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church, 899 Salem Road, Selinsgrove.
• Thursdays: Noon, Union County Resource Center, 480 Hafer Road, Lewisburg; 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton; 7 p.m., 140 S. Second St., Sunbury; 8 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church, Selinsgrove.
• Fridays: Noon, Day By Day, Sunbury; 5:30 p.m., St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Lewisburg; 8 p.m., Hartley Township Community Center, Millmont.
• Saturdays: St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Shamokin Dam; 11:30 a.m., Old Trail Women, St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Shamokin Dam; noon, men’s meeting, 140 St. Second St., Sunbury; 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Watsontown; 7 p.m., Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, Lewisburg; 7 p.m., Hartley Township Community Center, Millmont; 7 p.m., Zion’s Lutheran Church, 603 W. Market St., Trevorton.
