Thursday, March 2

Girls basketball

District 4 Class A

championship

at Milton Area High School

No. 1 Meadowbrook vs. No. 3 Saint John

Neumann, 6 p.m.

Boys/girls swimming

District 4 Championships at Williamsport H.S., 6 p.m.

Friday, March 3

Boys wrestling

PIAA Class 2A Northeast Regional (at Williamsport H.S.), 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Boys wrestling

PIAA Class 2A Northeast Regional (at Williamsport H.S.), 9 a.m.

College wrestling

Bucknell at EIWA Championships, TBA

Women’s basketball

Patriot League Tournament

Bucknell at TBA, TBA

Wednesday, March 8

Boys wrestling

PIAA Championships at Giant Center, TBA

Thursday, March 9

Boys wrestling

PIAA Championships at Giant Center, TBA

Friday, March 10

Boys wrestling

PIAA Championships at Giant Center, TBA

