Actor Joanne Woodward is 93. Actor Barbara Babcock is 86. Actor Debra Monk is 74. Guitarist Neal Schon of Journey is 69. Guitarist Adrian Smith of Iron Maiden is 66. Actor Timothy Spall (“Sweeney Todd,” ″Enchanted”) is 66. Keyboardist Paul Humphreys of Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark is 63. Singer Johnny Van Zant (Van Zant, Lynryd Skynyrd) is 63. Percussionist Leon Mobley of Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals is 62. Actor Adam Baldwin (TV’s “Chuck”) is 61. Actor Grant Show (“Devious Maids,” ″Melrose Place”) is 61. Actor Noah Emmerich is 58. Actor Donal Logue is 57. Singer Chilli of TLC is 52. Keyboardist Jeremy Dean of Nine Days is 51. Singer Roderick Clark (Hi-Five) is 50. Actor Brandon Beemer (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 43. Drummer Cyrus Bolooki of New Found Glory is 43. Singer Bobby V (Mista) is 43. Singer Josh Groban is 42. Banjoist Noam Pikelny of Punch Brothers is 42. Drummer Jared Champion of Cage the Elephant is 40. Actor Kate Mara (“American Horror Story”) is 40. Reality show star JWoww (Jenni Farley) (“Jersey Shore”) is 37. Actor Lindsey Morgan (“The 100”) is 33.

