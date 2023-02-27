Actor Joanne Woodward is 93. Actor Barbara Babcock is 86. Actor Debra Monk is 74. Guitarist Neal Schon of Journey is 69. Guitarist Adrian Smith of Iron Maiden is 66. Actor Timothy Spall (“Sweeney Todd,” ″Enchanted”) is 66. Keyboardist Paul Humphreys of Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark is 63. Singer Johnny Van Zant (Van Zant, Lynryd Skynyrd) is 63. Percussionist Leon Mobley of Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals is 62. Actor Adam Baldwin (TV’s “Chuck”) is 61. Actor Grant Show (“Devious Maids,” ″Melrose Place”) is 61. Actor Noah Emmerich is 58. Actor Donal Logue is 57. Singer Chilli of TLC is 52. Keyboardist Jeremy Dean of Nine Days is 51. Singer Roderick Clark (Hi-Five) is 50. Actor Brandon Beemer (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 43. Drummer Cyrus Bolooki of New Found Glory is 43. Singer Bobby V (Mista) is 43. Singer Josh Groban is 42. Banjoist Noam Pikelny of Punch Brothers is 42. Drummer Jared Champion of Cage the Elephant is 40. Actor Kate Mara (“American Horror Story”) is 40. Reality show star JWoww (Jenni Farley) (“Jersey Shore”) is 37. Actor Lindsey Morgan (“The 100”) is 33.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Muncy man charged with rape of 5 children
- Dorothea A. Prosseda
- 'Moving and grooving' in Lewisburg
- Fay K. Haas
- MariLee G. Bower
- Interscholastic volleyball coming to Lewisburg
- Warrior Run to stage a 'rock-n-roll' musical
- Area wrestlers set for District 4 Championships
- Harold Mazza
- Lewisburg reports 464 off-campus parties over 7 months
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.