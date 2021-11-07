SELINSGROVE — The No. 25-ranked Susquehanna University football team dropped its second consecutive contest Saturday afternoon on Senior Day, as the visiting No. 16 Mules of Muhlenberg College bested the River Hawks 52-27 in Centennial Conference play from Amos Alonzo Stagg Jr. Field in Doug Arthur Stadium.
Muhlenberg improved to 8-1, 7-1 Centennial while Susquehanna fell to 7-2, 6-2.
Susquehanna’s offense was paced by the junior tailback Frankie Negrini, who rushed for 102 yards on 15 carries, averaging just south of seven yards per carry. It was Negrini’s second 100-yard game on the ground this season, bested only by the 127 yards at Ursinus College. Michael Ruisch finished 14-for-27 for 189 yards and two touchdown passes, pulling to within one of the SU school record for passing scores in a career with 62.
Michael Lefever finished with five catches for 65 yards and his sixth touchdown of the season. His five grabs matched a career high. Bryce Ellinger had a team-high 77 yards receiving, including the career-long 60-yarder for the score, and Dashon Bundy gained 13 yards on three carries and a late touchdown run.
Senior Craig Roumes led the defense on Saturday with seven tackles and one tackle for loss, while Sal Gurnari tallied seven stops as well. Senior Anthony Scicchitano tallied six stops, including a sack and two tackles for loss, and Drew Robinson finished with seven stops. Aaron Beverly and Brendan Krumenacker each also tallied six stops.
The River Hawks will head to Huntingdon at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 to take on Juniata College in the Goal Post Trophy game. SU has won the last five games against the Eagles, including a 63-7 win back in 2019.
