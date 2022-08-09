Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Cousy is 94. Tennis Hall of Famer Rod Laver is 84. Jazz musician Jack DeJohnette is 80. Comedian-director David Steinberg is 80. Actor Sam Elliott is 78. Singer Barbara Mason is 75. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player John Cappelletti is 70. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Doug Williams is 67. Actor Melanie Griffith is 65. Actor Amanda Bearse is 64. Rapper Kurtis Blow is 63. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., is 62. Hockey Hall of Famer Brett Hull is 58. TV host Hoda Kotb is 58. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is 55. Actor Gillian Anderson is 54. Actor Eric Bana is 54. Producer-director McG (aka Joseph McGinty Nichol) is 54. NHL player-turned-coach Rod Brind’Amour is 52. TV journalist Chris Cuomo is 52. Actor Thomas Lennon is 52. Rapper Mack 10 is 51. Actor Nikki Schieler Ziering is 51. Latin rock singer Juanes is 50. Actor Liz Vassey is 50. Actor Kevin McKidd is 49. Actor Rhona Mitra is 47. Actor Texas Battle is 46. Actor Jessica Capshaw is 46. Actor Ashley Johnson is 39. Actor Anna Kendrick is 37.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Watsontown CVS to close Aug. 23
- Teens seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash
- Landmark restaurant to serve last meal
- Missing 2-year-old located
- Central PA Havoc win second national title in a row
- Michigan woman in custody following crash
- Lewisburg man accused of kidnapping minor
- Mary J. Scott
- Sunset Rink draws roller skaters from across the region
- Augmented reality maps pull back layers of time
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.