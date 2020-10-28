Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 12 3 5 41 39 17 Toronto FC 12 3 5 41 30 22 Columbus 10 4 5 35 31 16 Orlando City 8 3 8 32 31 20 New York City FC 9 8 3 30 27 20 New England 7 5 8 29 22 19 Nashville SC 7 6 7 28 20 18 New York 7 8 5 26 24 25 Montreal 7 12 2 23 30 40 Chicago 5 8 6 21 26 30 Inter Miami CF 6 11 3 21 21 30 Atlanta 5 11 4 19 19 24 D.C. United 4 10 6 18 19 34 Cincinnati 4 12 4 16 11 31

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 10 4 5 35 38 18 Sporting Kansas City 10 6 3 33 35 25 Portland 9 5 5 32 39 31 Los Angeles FC 8 7 4 28 42 34 Minnesota United 7 5 6 27 29 23 FC Dallas 6 5 7 25 22 20 Vancouver 8 13 0 24 24 43 San Jose 6 8 6 24 29 45 Real Salt Lake 5 7 7 22 24 29 Houston 4 7 9 21 28 33 Colorado 5 5 4 19 25 24 LA Galaxy 5 10 3 18 22 36 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Tuesday, October 27

Nashville 1, Montreal 0 Seattle 2, Vancouver 0

Wednesday, October 28

New England at New York, 7 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Columbus at D.C. United, 8 p.m. Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Miami at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at Portland, 10 p.m. Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 31

Houston at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m. Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 1

Philadelphia at Columbus, 3:30 p.m. Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m. New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m. Orlando City at Montreal, 7:30 p.m. D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m. Vancouver at Portland, 10 p.m. Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 4

Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m. FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Colorado at Portland, 10 p.m. Seattle at LA Galaxy, 11 p.m.

Sunday, November 8

New York City FC at Chicago, 3:30 p.m. Atlanta at Columbus, 3:30 p.m. Montreal at D.C. United, 3:30 p.m. Cincinnati at Miami, 3:30 p.m. Toronto FC at New York, 3:30 p.m. Nashville at Orlando City, 3:30 p.m. New England at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m. Colorado at Houston, 6:30 p.m. Portland at Los Angeles FC, 6:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m. San Jose at Seattle, 6:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 6:30 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League NEW YORK YANKEES — Assigned C Wynston Sawyer outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Assingned RHPs Bo Takahasi and Silvino Bracho outright to Reno (PCL). MIAMI MARLINS — Exercised 2021 option on OF Starling Marte. Frontier League JOLIET SLAMMERS — Released INF Oliver Nunez, RHPs Jonathan Nunnally, Isaac Sanchez and 1B Dash Winningham. OTTAWA — Signed OF Kevin Connolly and LHP Brandon Sherman. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP James Meeker to a contract extension. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed DL Zach Allen and LB Isaiah Irving on injured reserve. Waived TE Evan Bayliss. Released TE Justin Johnson and WR Andre Patton. BUFFALO BILLS — Activated G Jon Feliciano from injured reserve. Released LB Deon Lacey. Signed LB Andre Smith to the active roster. Waived CB Ike Brown. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Designated RB Christian McCaffrey from injured reserve. Released CB Eli Apple. CHICAGO BEARS — Released DT Terry Beckner. Signed WR Dwayne Harris to the practice squad. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed DT Kahlil McKenzie to the practice squad. Signed CB Jalen Davis to the practice squad. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR Odell Beckham Jr. on injured reserve. DENVER BRONCOS — Placed DT Mike Purcell and LB Derrek Tuszka on injured reserve. Promoted DL Sylvester Williams to the active roster. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB C.J. Prosise to the practice squad. Released TE Troy Fumagalli. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Will Sunderland to the practice squad. Released LB Najee Goode. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LB James Onwualu and DB Kemah Siverand to the practice squad. Placed WR Robert Davis and DB D.J. White on the practice squad injured reserve list. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived K Sam Sloman. Signed K Austin MacGinnis to the practice squad. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released LB Cale Garrett. Released C Brett Jones. Signed CB Marcus Sayles to practice squad. Assigned K Chase McLaughlin to the practice squad. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Jordan Steckler to the practice squad. Released OL Jordan Roos. NEW YORK GIANTS — Promoted OLB Trent Harris to the active roster. Signed WR Corey Coleman, DB Montre Hartage and TE Rysen John to the practice squad. Released C Javon Patterson. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Acquired DE Jordan Willis and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick from the New York Jets in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round draft pick. Signed OL Tony Bergstrom and DL Willie Henry Jr. to the practice squad. Released CB Brain Allen, OL Cody Conway and DL Adam Shuler. Agreed to terms with WR Tavon Austin for injury settlement and released him from injured reserve. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived DT Anthony Rush. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Antonio Brown. Placed WR Antonio Brown on the Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner-Less than One Year list. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Will Compton and OL Paul Adams to the practice squad. Promoted LB Darren Bates and OL David Quessenberry to the active roster. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed S Landon Collins on injured reserve. Promoted S Jeremy Reaves to the active roster. HOCKEY National Hockey League NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with Fs A.J. Greer and Joshua Ho-Sang to one-year contracts. Agreed to terms with Ds Mitch Vande Sompel and Parker Wotherspoon to two-year contracts. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed C Hendrix Lapierre to a three-year entry level contract. COLLEGE AUSTIN PEAY UNIVERSITY — Named Scotty Walden head football coach.

