W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 12 3 5 41 39 17 Toronto FC 12 3 5 41 30 22 Columbus 10 4 5 35 31 16 Orlando City 8 3 8 32 31 20 New York City FC 9 8 3 30 27 20 New England 7 5 8 29 22 19 Nashville SC 7 6 7 28 20 18 New York 7 8 5 26 24 25 Montreal 7 12 2 23 30 40 Chicago 5 8 6 21 26 30 Inter Miami CF 6 11 3 21 21 30 Atlanta 5 11 4 19 19 24 D.C. United 4 10 6 18 19 34 Cincinnati 4 12 4 16 11 31
W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 10 4 5 35 38 18 Sporting Kansas City 10 6 3 33 35 25 Portland 9 5 5 32 39 31 Los Angeles FC 8 7 4 28 42 34 Minnesota United 7 5 6 27 29 23 FC Dallas 6 5 7 25 22 20 Vancouver 8 13 0 24 24 43 San Jose 6 8 6 24 29 45 Real Salt Lake 5 7 7 22 24 29 Houston 4 7 9 21 28 33 Colorado 5 5 4 19 25 24 LA Galaxy 5 10 3 18 22 36 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Tuesday, October 27
Nashville 1, Montreal 0 Seattle 2, Vancouver 0
Wednesday, October 28
New England at New York, 7 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Columbus at D.C. United, 8 p.m. Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Miami at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at Portland, 10 p.m. Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 31
Houston at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m. Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, November 1
Philadelphia at Columbus, 3:30 p.m. Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m. New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m. Orlando City at Montreal, 7:30 p.m. D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m. Vancouver at Portland, 10 p.m. Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, November 4
Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m. FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Colorado at Portland, 10 p.m. Seattle at LA Galaxy, 11 p.m.
Sunday, November 8
