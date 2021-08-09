PennDOT Employee of the Month
MONTOURSVILLE — PennDOT District 3 has named Scott Posey as Employee of the Month for July.
Posey, a transportation construction inspector (TCI) in the Construction Unit, is responsible for inspection of all phases of transportation construction work. His work includes ensuring specifications and policies on contracted construction projects followed.
Safe work zones, reading and interpreting project plans, obtaining proper representative samples from incorporated materials on projects and tracking and making daily payments for work completed are among areas which receive his attention.
During the 2020 construction season, Posey served as the lead inspector for a 7 mile paving project in Columbia County. He was solely responsible for handling the large amount of material sampling on the project. After completion, the project was awarded with a national paving award.
In the winter of 2020-2021, Scott divided his time in the Systematic Technique to Analyze and Manage Pennsylvania’s Pavements (STAMPP) unit while also inspecting the dstrict-wide Reimbursable Activity Report (RAR) projects. He handled both assignments with exceptional results.
The Regional Traffic Management Center provided a formal letter of thanks for Posey’s notification of work necessary for Regional Center Road System (RCRS) updates noting his timeliness and accuracy.
Posey is a five-year PennDOT employee, lives in Columbia County with his wife Jan and their son Ty.
He also enjoys supporting his son’s extracurricular activities such as flying aircraft and watching him win competitive shooting matches. Other interests include fishing, hunting or running retrievers in hunt test matches in numerous locations.
Mifflinburg Bancorp reports 2nd quarter earnings
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: MIFF), parent company of Mifflinburg Bank and Trust Co., recently released unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021.
Net income for the quarter-ended June 30 was $1,531,000 compared to $1,409,000 for the same period in 2020. Net income for the six months-ended June 30, 2021 was $3,042,000 compared to $2,698,000 for the same period in the previous year.
Earnings per share for the six months-ended June 30 and the same period in 2020 were $1.63 and $1.44, respectively. The return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.16% and 11.35% for the six months-ended June 30 as compared to 1.15% and 10.68% for the year-ago period.
The results were reported under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP),
Total assets amounted to $541.3 million on June 30 as compared to $499.4 million at June 30 the year before, an increase of $41.9 million. Net loans, not held for sale, increased by $6.5 million from June 30 to June 30, 2021. The increase in loans is primarily the result of Payment Protection Program (PPP) loans made during 2021.
In addition, cash and cash equivalents increased $36.9 million from June 30, 2020 to June 30, 2021 due to a significant increase in customer’s deposits. Total deposits increased $52.4 million from June 30, 2020 to June 30, 2021 as result of PPP loans made to customers and continued Government stimulus received by customers.
When compared to June 30, 2020, stockholders’ equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), increased $3.3 million to $52.6 million as of June 30, 2021. Mifflinburg Bancorp, Inc. remains well capitalized, with an equity-to-assets ratio of 10% as of June 30, 2021 and 10.3% at June 30, 2020.
