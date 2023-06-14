Actor Marla Gibbs is 92. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., is 84. Country-rock musician Spooner Oldham is 80. Rock singer Rod Argent (The Zombies; Argent) is 78. Former President Donald Trump is 77. Singer Janet Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 77. Rock musician Barry Melton is 76. Actor Will Patton is 69. Olympic gold medal speed skater Eric Heiden (HY’-dun) is 65. Jazz musician Marcus Miller is 64. Singer Boy George is 62. Rock musician Chris DeGarmo is 60. Actor Traylor Howard is 57. Actor Yasmine Bleeth is 55. Actor Faizon Love is 55. Actor Stephen Wallem is 55. International Tennis Hall of Famer Steffi Graf is 54. Actor Sullivan Stapleton is 46. Screenwriter Diablo Cody is 45. Classical pianist Lang Lang is 41. Actor Lawrence Saint-Victor is 41. Actor Torrance Coombs is 40. Actor J.R. Martinez is 40. Actor-singer Kevin McHale is 35. Actor Lucy Hale is 34. Pop singer Jesy Nelson (Little Mix) is 32. Country singer Joel Crouse is 31. Actor Daryl Sabara is 31.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Schwarber hits leadoff homer, sparks Phillies to 15-3 win over Diamondbacks
- Happ's homer, 4 RBIs lead Cubs over Pirates 11-3 after rain delay
- Federal assistance sought for northeastern vineyards, orchards hit by late frost
- Philadelphia 15, Arizona 3
- Chicago Cubs 11, Pittsburgh 3
- Today in History: June 14, Continental Army is created
- Today in history
- Celebrity birthdays
Most Popular
Articles
- Mifflinburg Major Division softball team racking up the wins
- Memorial race to honor Snyder County driver
- Envirothon results released
- Fire damages property owned by MR Milton
- Delroy B. Moser
- A spirited celebration in Milton
- Take a step back in time in Mifflinburg
- Lewisburg hires assistant superintendent
- Barbara A. Egli
- Northumberland County deed transfers
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.