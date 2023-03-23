Singer Chaka Khan is 70. Actor Amanda Plummer is 66. Actor Catherine Keener is 64. Actor Hope Davis (“The Matador,” ″About Schmidt”) is 59. Actor Richard Grieco (“21 Jump Street”) is 58. Drummer Kevin Griffin of Yankee Grey is 58. Actor Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Two and a Half Men”) is 57. Singer-keyboardist Damon Albarn of Blur and of Gorillaz is 55. Actor Kelly Perine (“Knight Squad,” ″One on One”) is 54. Drummer John Humphrey of The Nixons is 53. Bandleader Reggie Watts (“The Late Late Show with James Corden”) is 51. Actor Randall Park (“The Interview,” ″Fresh Off the Boat”) is 49. Actor Michelle Monaghan is 47. Actor Keri Russell is 47. Actor Brandon J. Dirden (“For Life”) is 45. Gossip blogger Perez Hilton is 45. Singer Paul Martin of Marshall Dyllon is 45. Actor Nicholle Tom (“The Nanny”) is 45. Country singer Brett Young is 42.

