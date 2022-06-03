Friday, June 3

American Legion baseball

Hughesville at Lewisburg, 5:45 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore, 5:45 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at State College, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Junior American Legion baseball

Watsontown at Lewisburg, 10:30 a.m.

Minor League baseball

State College at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, June 5

Minor League baseball

State College at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.

Monday, June 6

Girls softball

PIAA Class 3A Tournament

Lewisburg vs. TBA

American Legion baseball

Jersey Shore at Lewisburg, 5:45 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Williamsport, 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, June 7

Junior American Legion baseball

Lewisburg at Williamsport, 5:45 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 8

American Legion baseball

Lewisburg at Williamsport, 5:45 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Milton, 5:45 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 9

Junior American Legion baseball

Bloomsburg at Lewisburg, 5:45 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 10

American Legion baseball

Berwick at Lewisburg, 5:45 p.m.

Sunbury/Norry at Mifflinburg, 5:45 p.m.

Minor League baseball

State College at Williamsport, 4:05 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.