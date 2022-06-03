Friday, June 3
American Legion baseball
Hughesville at Lewisburg, 5:45 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore, 5:45 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at State College, 6:35 p.m.
Saturday, June 4
Junior American Legion baseball
Watsontown at Lewisburg, 10:30 a.m.
Minor League baseball
State College at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday, June 5
Minor League baseball
State College at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Monday, June 6
Girls softball
PIAA Class 3A Tournament
Lewisburg vs. TBA
American Legion baseball
Jersey Shore at Lewisburg, 5:45 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Williamsport, 5:45 p.m.
Tuesday, June 7
Junior American Legion baseball
Lewisburg at Williamsport, 5:45 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 8
American Legion baseball
Lewisburg at Williamsport, 5:45 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Milton, 5:45 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 9
Junior American Legion baseball
Bloomsburg at Lewisburg, 5:45 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Friday, June 10
American Legion baseball
Berwick at Lewisburg, 5:45 p.m.
Sunbury/Norry at Mifflinburg, 5:45 p.m.
Minor League baseball
State College at Williamsport, 4:05 p.m.
