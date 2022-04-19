In 1775, the American Revolutionary War began with the battles of Lexington and Concord.
In 1989, 47 sailors were killed when a gun turret exploded aboard the USS Iowa in the Caribbean.
In 1995, a truck bomb destroyed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, killing 168 people. Bomber Timothy McVeigh was convicted of federal murder charges and executed in 2001.
