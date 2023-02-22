1885: The Washington Monument was officially dedicated in Washington, DC. It opened to the public in 1889.
1924: U.S. President Calvin Coolidge delivered the first presidential radio broadcast from the White House.
Periods of snow during the morning will transition to a wintry mix in the afternoon. High 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..
Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 12:25 am
Periods of snow during the morning will transition to a wintry mix in the afternoon. High 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..
Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 12:25 am
1885: The Washington Monument was officially dedicated in Washington, DC. It opened to the public in 1889.
1924: U.S. President Calvin Coolidge delivered the first presidential radio broadcast from the White House.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.