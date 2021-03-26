NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Denny Hamlin, 277; 2. Kyle Larson, 234; 3. Joey Logano, 214; 4. Martin Truex, 212; 5. Brad Keselowski, 206; 6. Kevin Harvick, 203; 7. Ryan Blaney, 191; 8. William Byron, 188; 9. Christopher Bell, 183; 10. Chase Elliott, 183; 11. Austin Dillon, 170; 12. Kyle Busch, 162; 13. Michael McDowell, 158; 14. Alex Bowman, 157; 15. Kurt Busch, 152; 16. Chris Buescher, 144.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Cindric, 277; 2. Daniel Hemric, 221; 3. Harrison Burton, 212; 4. AJ Allmendinger, 194; 5. Justin. Haley, 193; 6. Jeb Burton, 187; 7. Myatt Snider, 179; 8. Justin Allgaier, 171; 9. Jeremy Clements, 165; 10. Brandon Jones, 155; 11. Brandon Brown, 142; 12. Riley Herbst, 135.
Truck: 1. John Hunter Nemecheck, 204; 2. Ben Rhodes, 157; 3. Sheldon Creed, 154; 4. Matt Crafton, 145; 5. Stewart Friesen, 122; 6. Austin Hill, 115; 7. Johnny Sauter, 103; 8. Zane Smith, 99; 9. Grant Enfinger, 97; 10. Carson Hocevar, 93.
