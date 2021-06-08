Today in history
In 1954, during the Senate Army-McCarthy hearings, Army special counsel Joseph N. Welch berated Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, R-Wis., asking: Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?
In 1972, heavy rains triggered record flooding in the Black Hills of South Dakota; the resulting disaster left at least 238 people dead and $164 million in damage.
In 2008, retail gas prices rose above $4 per gallon.
