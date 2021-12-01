Susquehanna Valley Chorale to perform
SUNBURY — The Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC) will return to live performances in December with three performances of its holiday tradition, A Candlelight Christmas, at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 at Zion Lutheran Church in downtown Sunbury.
From the opening candlelight processional to the final ringing-in of Christmas, Candlelight Christmas is modeled after the famous Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols from King’s College in Cambridge, England.
The performance will include piano, organ, harp, flute and cello, as well as glorious voices singing songs of the season and the traditional ringing-in of Christmas. Featured local soloists include: Christopher Lottes, Maya Caron, Katie Kelley, and Joanna Rees.
The ensemble includes 60 members. The chorale recently welcomed four new scholarship students from Bucknell and Susquehanna Universities, and many new adult voices. Additional auditions will be held in January.
The performance will include a dozen songs including: Once in Royal David’s City, The First Noel, O Come All Ye Faithful, Joy to the World, Candlelight Carol, The Dream Isaiah Saw, A Ceremony of Carols, I Saw Three Ships and Still, Still, Still, among others.
A brand-new work will also be premiered: an arrangement of “In the Bleak Midwinter” by Jen Wagner, a former Lewisburg resident and current teacher at the Milton Hershey School.
Note that tickets must be purchased in advance either online at SVCMusic.org or by calling 570-547-0455. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Patrons must be vaccinated and masks are required. Seating will be very limited due to social distancing. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early.
For more information about this performance and future performances, visit SVCMusic.org.
Singers to present concert
LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Singers (BVS) annual concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
Last year’s concert was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. BVS’ spring concerts in 2020 and 2021 were also canceled.
Connie Pawling-Young, BVS director, has chosen a wide-ranging variety of songs which the group will perform. There are spiritual pieces that tell the story of Christmas, such as “Carol of the Magi,” “Glory to God in the Highest” and “March of the Kings,” which originated in France over 700 years ago. Lighter songs are also included, like “Santa’s Night Before Christmas,” a variation on “Jingle Bells.” A young guest will be singing “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.”
Familiar traditional holiday carols will be performed, and several members of BVS have prepared pieces which they will perform as soloists or in small groups. The concert will conclude with the “Hallelujah Chorus.”
BVS will be accompanied by pianist Brett Hosterman and percussionist Fred Lawrence. Bells and cello will also be featured.
In addition to the holiday concert, BVS performs two pops concerts in May and special benefit concerts. The choral group originated in Mifflinburg, and now draws members from five counties. No audition is required. Members range in age from high school students to those in their 80s.
Christmas show open
BLOOMSBURG — The annual Artspace Christmas Show runs through Friday, Dec. 31, at Artspace Gallery, 221 Center St., Bloomsburg.
The show features new works by artist members in painting, fiber art, pottery, drawing, photography, jewelry and glass.
The gallery is open noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Milton Art Bank show features art of Japan
MILTON — Six centuries of art from Japan will be represented at the latest Milton Art Bank (MAB) show.
The “Land of the Rising Sun” will be featured during gallery hours, noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through Saturday, Jan. 8, at the MAB, 23 S. Front St., Milton. The show is offered at no charge and appointments are available by email at curious@miltonartbank.com (www.miltonartbank.com).
This exhibition brings together fine and decorative artworks and objects on loan from private collections in the Susquehanna Valley. Highlights include rare monumental porcelains, large-scale bronzes from the Tokyo School, ceramic wares, rare Edo period ceramics, paintings and folding screens.
There is a catalog accompanying the exhibition. No opening reception is planned.
