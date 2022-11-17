Free dinner
WATSONTOWN — A free Thanksgiving Day turkey dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 400 Main St., Watsontown.
Turkey Trot
MIFFLINBURG — The 12th annual Mifflinburg Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at the Mifflinburg Community Park, 131 N. Fifth St., Mifflinburg.
Proceeds will benefit the Herr Memorial Library and the Mifflinburg Area High School Boys Lacrosse Team.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.
