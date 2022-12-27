Tuesday, Dec. 27
Boys basketball
Meadowbrook Chr. at Bucktail, 6 p.m.
Girls basketball
South Williamsport at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run vs. Sullivan County (at Booster Club Tournament), 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Boys basketball
South Williamsport at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Warrior Run vs. TBA (at Booster Club Tournament), TBA
Boys wrestling
Mifflinburg at Bob Rohm Tournament (at Bloomsburg U.), 10 a.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Girls basketball
Milton vs. Meadowbrook at Montgomery Christmas Tournament, 4
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Lewisburg at Chambersburg Tournament, TBA
Milton and Warrior Run at Trojan Wars Tournament, TBA
Friday, Dec. 30
Boys basketball
Milton at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Milton vs. TBA at Montgomery Christmas Tournament, TBA
Boys wrestling
Lewisburg at Chambersburg Tournament, TBA
Milton and Warrior Run at Trojan Wars Tournament, TBA
Men’s basketball
Bucknell at Holy Cross, TBA
Women’s basketball
Holy Cross at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 1
College wrestling
Bucknell at Southern Scuffle, TBA
